Glass, glazing and fenestration industries form alliance

As of Jan. 1, the American Architectural Manufacturers Association (AAMA)—which represents more than 300 producers of glass, glazing and curtain wall products for commercial and residential construction—and the Insulating Glass Manufacturers Alliance (IGMA) have officially combined into one organization, the Fenestration and Glazing Industry Alliance (FGIA).

The groups voted in July 2019 to come together. Their respective boards of directors met in December to finalize their unified organization’s mission and vision, which promise to improve building performance through enhanced standards and technologies for glass, windows, doors and skylights.

FGIA will conduct research, education and professional development, advocate for the industries it represents, develop consensus-based standards and certify products accordingly. The alliance will also hold industry events, including a fall conference in Montreal this October. Its new logo and branding will be unveiled at its inaugural annual conference next month in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.