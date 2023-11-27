Canadian Consulting Engineer

Engineers Canada seeks award nominations

November 27, 2023
By CCE

Engineers Canada Awards

Graphic courtesy Engineers Canada.

Engineers Canada, the national organization of provincial and territorial associations that license engineers and regulate the profession across Canada, is seeking nominees for its annual awards program.

Each year, the organization recognizes and celebrates both professional engineers and engineering students for exceptional work in the community. A variety of categories highlight contributions in engineering,  education, the advancement of women, community involvement and other significant accomplishments.

Nominations are now open. The deadline for entries is Jan. 12, 2024. For more information, click here.

Advertisement
Stories continue below
Print this page

Related Stories
2022 Engineers Canada Awards open for nominations
Engineers Canada celebrates award winners for 2020
Engineering Institute of Canada invites nominations
Nominations for Ontario professional engineering awards close March 31