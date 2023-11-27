Engineers Canada seeks award nominations

Engineers Canada, the national organization of provincial and territorial associations that license engineers and regulate the profession across Canada, is seeking nominees for its annual awards program.

Each year, the organization recognizes and celebrates both professional engineers and engineering students for exceptional work in the community. A variety of categories highlight contributions in engineering, education, the advancement of women, community involvement and other significant accomplishments.

Nominations are now open. The deadline for entries is Jan. 12, 2024. For more information, click here.