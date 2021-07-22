Engineering associations form FIDIC North America

La Fédération Internationale Des Ingénieurs-Conseils (FIDIC) has launched a new banner: ‘FIDIC North America.’

The announcement follows the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) by the Association of Consulting Engineering Companies – Canada (ACEC-Canada), the American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) and la Cámara Nacional de Empresas de Consultoría (CNEC) Mexico—i.e. all of FIDIC’s key member associations in the region.

“The MoU brings together organizations representing more than 600,000 professionally qualified engineers and consultants across the region,” says Nelson Ogunshakin, FIDIC’s CEO.

“While our three organizations share many members and have enjoyed a collaborative relationship for many years, this MoU allows us to more effectively leverage our resources and advocate for our industry within our integrated markets,” explains John Gamble, president and CEO of ACEC-Canada.

This latest step in the implementation of FIDIC’s global regional strategy is intended to strengthen international co-operation between consulting engineering firms. It follows the renaming of other existing regional bodies, including FIDIC Africa, FIDIC Europe and FIDIC Asia-Pacific. (In the future, due consideration is planned for the formation of FIDIC Latin America and FIDIC Middle East.)

The objectives of FIDIC North America’s MoU include identifying mutual interests, promoting networking opportunities and exchange of information on market conditions, facilitating co-operation and collaboration between member firms, sharing business best practices and providing platforms for exchanging published information between the three associations for use by their member firms.

ACEC-Canada, ACEC and CNEC Mexico will also encourage participation in each other’s webinars, seminars, workshops, training, conferences, conventions and related open activities. Joint events will be considered.

The chair of FIDIC North America will be filled in rotation by the three member associations’ chairs as follows: ACEC from 2021 to 2022, ACEC-Canada from 2022 to 2023 and CNEC Mexico from 2023 to 2024.