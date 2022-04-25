CMPX 2022 attracts more attendees than 2018 edition

The Canadian Mechanicals & Plumbing Expo’s successful return to the Metro Toronto Convention Centre ignites the HVACR and Plumbing industries.

CMPX returned in March of 2022 to downtown Toronto after being forced to cancel the 2020 event. After a four-year hiatus the show opened and was able to reunite the industry. The event represented an eagerness to return to business drawing 16,059 registrants more than 1000 over 2018 numbers. Just under 9000 people attended the event over the three days. We thank Mechanical Business, HPAC, and Plumbing & HVAC magazines and our other partners for their role in helping the CMPX Show achieve these registration and attendance levels.

The strong attendance signals a reignited energy for the community’s readiness to participate in large-scale events and meet face to face. “You could feel the energy in the aisles. We were thrilled to hear from so many industry leaders that they were seeing old and new customers at CMPX.” said Sandy MacLeod, President and CEO of HRAI.

CMPX attendees were eager to discover and experience the 100’s of new products and techniques revealed at the show. Customer engagement was high and could be witnessed around every booth with suppliers and customers catching up and getting educated on what’s new and next in HVACR and Plumbing. The New Product Showcase was a dedicated area on the show floor for the first time and was a must visit feature.

New on the show floor was the instantly popular Podcast Hub which hosted HVAC Know it All, HVAC Jess, Refrigeration Mentor and Plumber’s World. These influencers brought their A game, and the area came alive with meet and greets, podcasts and sticker swaps. Attendees embraced the opportunity to meet the influencers and the area brought some high energy to the show floor.

A total of 2899 exhibitor representatives spread out over 68,000 sq ft in the North Halls of the MTCC, showcased the HVACR and Plumbing industry and packed the floor with innovation and new products. Given the four-year gap between shows, there was plenty to take in as exhibitors launched new technology, products and ideas. “CMPX proved if planned and executed properly tradeshows will continue to be a key element to meet the marketing needs of exhibitors. The planning was a true collaboration between CIPH and HRAI and the show committee. Newcom Media, the newly appointed show management group executed the vision professionally and successfully, reported Ralph Suppa, President & General Manager, CIPH.

HRAI, CIPH and the Show Committee will build on the positive energy and begin to plan CMPX 2024 show! Eager exhibitors have already requested to reserved booths. It’s safe to say we are back to business, and we are looking forward to even more attendance in 2024.