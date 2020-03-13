CMPX 2020 postponed

The Canadian Mechanical & Plumbing Exposition (CMPX), originally scheduled for Mar. 25-27, 2020, has been postponed following the World Health Organization (WHO’s) declaration of the 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

“Just 10 days ago, we were confident the show would run as expected,” wrote the show’s organizers—Sandy MacLeod, president and CEO of the Heating, Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Institute of Canada (HRAI), and Ralph Suppa, president and general manager (GM) of the Canadian Institute of Plumbing & Heating (CIPH)—in a letter to the industry today. “Even earlier this week, we were reassured when the Ontario government made a public announcement that events should continue as planned.”

HRAI and CIPH’s directors and other leaders had monitored the global crisis and communicated with members, exhibitors and conference attendees along the way before coming to today’s decision.

“There are many details that remain to work out, so further announcements will be made in due course,” wrote MacLeod and Suppa. “We will communicate pertinent details as they become available. We request your patience and support as we work through these issues.”