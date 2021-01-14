CCDC releases service contract for consulting engineers

The Canadian Construction Documents Committee (CCDC) has introduced a new standard service contract to ensure fairness and balance between consulting engineers and project owners.

Released last month, CCDC 31 – 2020 Service Contract Between Owner and Consultant was originally adapted from an Association of Consulting Engineering Companies – Canada (ACEC-Canada) document, then updated to better align it with CCDC’s own terms, principles and other existing documents. It marks the first time CCDC has issued a contract specifically for consulting services.

CCDC 31 outlines the scope of duties for a consulting engineer’s professional services with Schedule A. It also contains provisions addressing roles and responsibilities of both parties, insurance requirements and dispute resolution.

The contract can support a variety of types of remuneration, including fixed fees, fees based on the value of work, fees based on time-based rates or any combination thereof. CCDC 31 is a standard template that can be customized with supplementary general conditions to meet a client’s or consultant’s own needs.

