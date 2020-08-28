Canadian Consulting Engineer

BuildEx Alberta and the Buildings Show combine as virtual event

The goal is to connect more than 70,000 professionals with a national platform.

August 28, 2020   By CCE


As industry conferences and trade shows continue to be cancelled or postponed during the global COVID-19 pandemic, Informa has chosen to combine this fall’s BuildEx Alberta and the Buildings Show into Buildings Week, a new virtual event.

By transitioning the in-person gatherings online, the goal is to provide a national platform to connect more than 70,000 design, construction and real estate professionals from across Canada, including consulting engineers, from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4.

BuildEx Alberta was originally scheduled to take place in early November at Calgary’s BMO Centre, while the Buildings Show—including Construct Canada, PM Expo, World of Concrete Toronto Pavilion and Homebuilder & Renovator Expo—was set for the Metro Toronto Convention Centre in early December. The combined event will offer educational content, interactive panel discussions, product showcases, networking and new business opportunities.

For more information, click here.

