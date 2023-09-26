BBA acquires Refinery Leadership Partners

Consulting engineering firm BBA, headquartered in Mont Saint Hilaire, Que., acquired Vancouver-based Refinery Leadership Partners earlier this month. The leadership and organizational development consulting firm aims to provide tools to improve business results by inspiring leaders and employees.

“Our goal is to seamlessly integrate impactful leadership practices into the culture, vision and operations of organizations,” explains the firm’s CEO, Susan Eick. “We recognize tremendous synergy opportunities between Refinery and BBA. We both want to serve as catalysts for change, supporting our clients in their transition toward profitable, diverse and sustainable futures.”

“Industrial transformation is creating major changes for people,” says BBA’s president and CEO, Jérôme Pelletier. “To serve our clients well, our approach must be more focused on the human aspect. We’re merging our skills with those of Refinery. Their expertise in managing long-term growth strategies, especially in industrial sectors like energy and natural resources, perfectly reflects our vision.”

The acquisition is intended to expand BBA’s advisory service capabilities. Refinery will continue to operate as a separate entity under the engineering firm’s umbrella while the partnership extends to a variety of projects.