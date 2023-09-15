Arcadis awarded five-year capital asset management project with Infrastructure Ontario

Design and consultancy organization Arcadis has been awarded a five-year Enterprise Decision Analytics (EDA) contract with Crown agency Infrastructure Ontario (IO) to “refresh its technologies to manage…growth and the associated complexities in decision-making.”

Arcadis has been selected to provide and maintain IO’s EDA software and mobile access platform, with the goal of enabling the agency to maximize the value of its data by collecting condition assessment data from across its entire portfolio. “This will enable IO to improve asset performance and optimize its capital asset management decision-making processes,” Arcadis officials said in a Sept. 14 news release.

The project – awarded after a competitive bidding process – is due to start this month, the news release said, with an accompanying five-year contract subscription for data collection and analytics software. Arcadis, and its partner Conectado Solutions Inc., will support IO in the re-investment management of its extensive portfolio of facilities and property assets.

“EDA is already successfully being used by clients in the USA, Canada, UK, the Netherlands and Australia, and I’m pleased that we can now bring this innovative solution to Infrastructure Ontario to support their asset management goals,” Arcadis CEO Alan Brookes said.

Where previously applied, EDA has improved system efficiency by 30 per cent, reduced planning and reporting times by 80 per cent, and increased project execution accuracy by 20 per cent, Arcadis said. “The platform’s scalability and flexibility positions EDA to appropriately suit any size of organization, industry or asset class, including roads, rail, aviation, water/wastewater, buildings, power or fleet and equipment,” the company noted.