Allyson Desgroseilliers becomes second woman to lead ACEC-Canada

The Association of Consulting Engineering Companies – Canada (ACEC-Canada) has elected Allyson Desgroseilliers, P.Eng., to chair its board of directors for the 2023-2024 term. She succeeds Tim Stanley, who led the development and adoption of a 2023-2026 strategic plan.

ACEC-Canada made the leadership announcement at its members’ annual general meeting (AGM) on Oct. 11. Desgroseilliers—who is vice-president (VP) of environmental management for WSP Canada’s Prairies and North markets—is only the second woman in the association’s history to hold the position. (The first was Anne Poschmann for 2014-2015, who was at the time a geotechnical engineer and principal of Golder Associates, which is now part of WSP.)

After joining the board in 2018, Desgroseilliers served as treasurer and chaired its planning and governance committees. She is also past-chair of ACEC-Manitoba.

In her new role, she will serve as an ambassador and advocate for the consulting engineering profession and the association, addressing Canada’s economic, societal and environmental challenges.

“In light of wildfires, heat waves, floods and their impact on our built and natural environments, it is urgent not only to address these challenges, but also to ensure we move toward a net-zero future in a sustainable and ethical way,” Desgroseilliers says.“The National Infrastructure Assessment will ensure a strategic and long-term approach to planning new—and replacing existing—infrastructure. Climate change and resiliency are life-cycle challenges that require life-cycle solutions.”