AE earns B.C. safety certification

Employees have worked toward the recognition for more than a year.

Associated Engineering (AE) reports its operations in British Columbia have successfully met the certificate of recognition (COR) requirements of the B.C. Construction Safety Alliance (BCCSA).

The Canadian Federation of Construction Safety Associations (CFCSA) recognizes BCCSA’s authority for COR in the province. The consulting engineering firm’s achievement represents the culmination of more than year’s work by AE staff in reinforcing a corporate commitment to a safe work environment and culture.

COR is a voluntary incentive program that recognizes companies for developing and implementing health and safety systems that meet an industry standard. The program rewards employers who take a strategic approach to workplace safety and are committed to reducing both the human and financial costs of workplace injuries.