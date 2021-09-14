ACEC successfully advocates for postponement of PSPC rule changes

ACEC-Canada and its industry partners have successfully advocated for Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) to postpone changes to its contract security program’s (CSP’s) screening process. Originally announced on June 30, the changes have been delayed from Sept. 1 to Oct. 4.

The federal government’s newly proposed phased approach will allow for more consultation on the changes, which are intended to improve the process for federal securities and reduce the current backlog of applications, by allowing security clearances to be processed more quickly for suppliers participating in procurement. ACEC was concerned the new rules could make it difficult for smaller consultants to participate in government projects.

To share these concerns, ACEC representatives participated in a roundtable discussion with senior government officials, along with experts from the Canadian Construction Association (CCA), the National Trade Contractors Council of Canada (NTCCC) and the Facilities Operations & Maintenance Association of Canada (FOMAC), who expressed similar worries about the impact of the changes, the lack of consultation and insufficient time to prepare.

As a result, PSPC has delayed the implementation, will continue to meet with industry associations and will pursue the phased approach to allow for possible adjustments to address their concerns.