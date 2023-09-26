ACEC-Ontario unveils new board of directors

Canadian Consulting Engineer
ACEC-Ontario unveils new board of directorsBusiness & Professional Companies & People ACEC-Ontario AE AECOM Associated Engineering Eramosa Engineering Grit Engineering H.H. Angus J.L. Richards Jacobs R.V. Anderson Robinson Consultants Stantec Tulloch Engineering WSP
The lineup was announced following this month's AGM.
The Association of Consulting Engineering Companies – Ontario (ACEC-Ontario) has unveiled its 2023-2024 board of directors, following its annual general meeting (AGM) on Sept. 14.
The meeting included an election to fill six positions on the board. The newly elected members are:
- Nikos Chalaris of AECOM.
- Domenica D’Amico of WSP.
- Matthew Eades of Associated Engineering.
- Ryan Matthews of J.L. Richards & Associates (treasurer).
- Derek Potvin of Robinson Consultants.
- Valery Woloshyn of Stantec.
The board’s chair is Don Holland of GHD, who has been involved with ACEC-Ontario for more than 10 years.
“As we continue to execute our 2023-2026 strategic plan, the industry’s immense potential for growth and innovation is evident,” he says. “Our responsibility as industry stewards entails proactive advocacy complemented by robust engagement. Together, we’ll foster a vibrant community that thrives on idea sharing, peer learning and mentorship opportunities.”
Other directors include:
- Karen Freund of Jacobs (past chair).
- Mark Tulloch of Tulloch Engineering (chair elect).
- Tom Halpenny of H.H. Angus (chair of governance committee).
- David Chamberlain of Eramosa Engineering.
- Shawn Scott of R.V. Anderson Associates.
- Montana Wilson of GRIT Engineering.
Advertisement
Print this page