ACEC-Ontario unveils new board of directors

The lineup was announced following this month's AGM.

Don Holland

Don Holland, chair. LinkedIn photo.

The Association of Consulting Engineering Companies – Ontario (ACEC-Ontario) has unveiled its 2023-2024 board of directors, following its annual general meeting (AGM) on Sept. 14.

The meeting included an election to fill six positions on the board. The newly elected members are:

The board’s chair is Don Holland of GHD, who has been involved with ACEC-Ontario for more than 10 years.

“As we continue to execute our 2023-2026 strategic plan, the industry’s immense potential for growth and innovation is evident,” he says. “Our responsibility as industry stewards entails proactive advocacy complemented by robust engagement. Together, we’ll foster a vibrant community that thrives on idea sharing, peer learning and mentorship opportunities.”

Other directors include:

