ACEC-Ontario launches Simcoe chapter

It will cover the general Georgian Triangle area.

January 8, 2021   By CCE



The Association of Consulting Engineering Companies – Ontario (ACEC-Ontario), formerly known as Consulting Engineers of Ontario (CEO), has launched its fifth chapter, Simcoe.

The new chapter will cover the general Georgian Triangle area, including Bruce, Grey, Dufferin and Simcoe Counties. All employees from ACEC-Ontario member firms who work in Simcoe County, whether via physical or remote office, are invited to participate in the chapter’s activities.

Elections for leadership positions will be held on Feb. 3. Interested candidates may submit their intention to stand for a chapter executive position by Feb. 1.

For further details, click here (PDF file).

