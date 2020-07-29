York University begins building Markham Centre Campus

Toronto-based York University’s new Markham Centre Campus (MCC), the first public university within Ontario’s York Region, is set to begin construction this summer.

Designed by Diamond Schmitt Architects, the MCC’s 400,000-sf facility will comprise a five-storey podium and a five-storey tower above it, interspersing bronze-anodized aluminum cladding and ‘bird-friendly’ fritted glazing in its fenestration pattern. The ‘vertical campus’ will accommodate up to 4,200 students and connect via pathways with nearby amenities, including a civic athletic centre, a transit hub, cinemas and a commercial district.

Stuart Olson—which has just entered an arrangement agreement to be acquired by Bird Construction—will begin construction this summer.

Other members of the project team include Smith + Andersen for mechanical and electrical engineering, its subsidiary Footprint for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification, Read Jones Christoffersen (RJC) for structural engineering, Morrison Hershfield for civil site work and Phillips Farevaag Smallenberg Studio (PFS Studio) for landscaping.

The facility is slated to open in time for the 2023 academic year.