WSP secures contract for Seabird Island cultural centre

British Columbia’s Seabird Island First Nation has awarded an engineering services contract to WSP in Canada for the development of a new community and cultural centre, working with Chilliwack-based Patrick Stewart Architect.

Located in the District of Kent in the Upper Fraser Valley, Seabird Island is home to around 1,000 people, with comprehensive health services, K-12 education and a college for the Seabird Island Band community. The two-storey, 20,000-sf cultural centre will be built near existing and proposed housing in a traditional longhouse style.

The facility will serve as a marshalling and temporary sheltering area during floods or fires and will be engineered with solar power and sustainability goals. It will feature timber posts, First Nations art, a second-floor mezzanine, an elders room, multi-purpose areas, a traditional round room, a commercial community kitchen, offices and a gathering hall large enough to accommodate more than 600 people.

“Our team is excited to create a design that embraces the past, present and future of Seabird Island,” says William Johnston, WSP’s senior director of property and buildings. “We are honoured to play a role in bringing this project to life.”

Construction is anticipated to begin this spring and the project is scheduled for overall completion by fall 2024.