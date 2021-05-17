Work begins on expansion to Toronto children’s rehabilitation hospital

Construction has begun on the final phase of the largest research expansion in the history of Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital’s Bloorview Research Institute (BRI).

The research arm of Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital officially broke ground in Toronto on May 10 on the two-storey addition that will add 11,000 square feet of new space to the facility. It’s the final phase of a three-stage, $32-million project to scale up the BRI, which focuses on childhood disability research.

The addition will create critical space for new discovery hubs as well as space for additional research scientists and state-of-the-art research equipment.

“The renovation unites different research disciplines into one open and accessible work environment, showcased through a three-storey internal courtyard,” said Philip Hastings, partner at Gow Hastings Architects, the architectural firm that has been hired to design the research expansion. “The colourful and elevated two-storey addition expands the research space towards the ravine, raising the profile of the hospital within the community.”

Buttcon Ltd. is heading the project as construction manager.

“The elevated wing will overlook the surrounding ravine, optimizing views of the landscape and access to natural light. The exterior will be decorated with multi-coloured glazing that follow a natural and uplifting gradient from green to purple,” BRI officials added. “Raised three-stories into the air, the underside of the addition will form a brightly lit canopy. An energizing outdoor space will be created underneath for clients, families and the Holland Bloorview community to enjoy.”

The construction is scheduled to be complete by summer 2022.