Wood Design & Building Awards open for entries

The Wood Design & Building Awards program, which recognize excellence in architecture, are now open to entries for the 2021/2022 edition.

Entries may include a wide range of building projects and product applications, demonstrating an understanding of the distinctive qualities of wood, including its strength, durability, beauty and cost-effectiveness. In Yukon, British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario, projects receive sponsored submissions by the Canadian Wood Council’s (CWC‘s) regional Wood Works! programs, such that they are entered at both national and provincial/territorial levels.

A jury of architects from Canada and the U.S. will review all submissions based on creativity, design innovation and appropriateness to client requirements. At the jury’s discretion, the program will present awards at the honour, merit and citation levels. All winning projects will be showcased in a 2021-22 Celebrating Excellence in Wood Architecture book and video.

All projects built between Jan. 1, 2018, and Dec. 30, 2021, are eligible for entry, so long as they have not previously won the awards. The deadline for submissions is Jan. 14, 2022.