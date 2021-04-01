Canadian Consulting Engineer

Webinar to bridge gap between HVAC and IT infrastructure

Rittal webinar

On Apr. 15, Rittal Systems applications engineer Herb Villa, Sr., and training supervisor Steve Sullivan will present their first joint webinar on industrial and information technology (IT) climate control for heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) and related sectors.

Organized specifically for a Canadian audience, the webinar will provide a forum for learning and asking questions about enclosure cooling, with a focus on adopting connected technologies and processes to keep infrastructure running smoothly.

As the global pandemic has increased awareness of the importance of the HVAC industry, clients are embracing Internet of Things (IoT) devices and equipment, automation, monitoring and energy controls. The webinar hosts will discuss all of these trends and more.

The webinar is scheduled for Apr. 15 at 1 p.m. ET. To register, click here.

