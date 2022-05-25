Virtual event to explore present and future of smart buildings

Canadian Consulting Engineer and its fellow Annex Business Media brands will present ‘Smart Buildings: Now & Tomorrow,’ a special virtual event, on June 23 at 1 p.m. ET.

The event will provide practical advice for engineers, architects, contractors and integrators on how best to implement the Internet of Things (IoT) and related technologies to make buildings more functional, more economical and safer for their managers and tenants. A variety of settings will be discussed, including commercial, industrial and institutional facilities.

Focusing on the present and the future of smart buildings, expert speakers will address the factors shaping both new and retrofit projects, including energy efficiency, post-pandemic measures, life safety, decarbonization and emergency response. Attendees will also get the chance to ask questions.

Register today for this FREE event by clicking here.