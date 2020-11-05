VIDEO: ASHRAE moves into new net-zero-energy HQ

ASHRAE has announced its approximately 110-person staff officially moved into its new net-zero-energy global headquarters (HQ) in Peachtree Corners, Ga., at the beginning of October.

The organization began renovating an existing three-storey, 66,700-sf building in January 2020. Built in 1978 on 11 acres of land, the facility sits along the region’s Technology Parkway corridor.

Following the renovations, ASHRAE’s HQ features remote monitoring and analysis of building performance, building automation system (BAS) integration with other systems, a digital twin, building information modelling (BIM), radiant ceiling panels for outdoor air ventilation with enthalpy heat recovery, water source-heat pumps (WSHPs), demand control ventilation (DCV), a reconfigured window wall ratio (WWR) and skylights. It has been modelled for energy use intensity of 17 kBtu/sf/yr.

A roof- and ground-mounted photovoltaic (PV) solar energy system is planned for installation in March 2021, at which point the building should be fully net-zero energy.

“We are helping pioneer a movement many expect will ultimately make net-zero energy the ‘new norm’ in sustainable design and construction,” says Ginger Scoggins, P.E., chair of ASHRAE’s building ad hoc committee. “Although new construction makes a lot of headlines, reuse of existing structures is a basic tenet of sustainability.”

Through a volunteer-led building campaign, 31 corporate donors committed more than $9.7 million in monetary support, equipment and services. Additionally, ASHRAE members have provided more than $500,000.