Vernon turns to IPD for Active Living Centre

The municipal government of Vernon, B.C., is using an integrated project delivery (IPD) model to carry out design and construction of its new Active Living Centre (ALC), an indoor recreation centre expected to open in late 2026.

With this model, facility owners, architects, general contractors and other professionals partner early in the development process, forming a team to conduct project validation, preliminary design, cost estimating and construction timing.

For the $121-million ALC, Vernon has selected RJC Engineers for structural, Stantec for civil, WSP for electrical and AME Group for mechanical engineering. Contractors include AltaPro Westcana Partnership (electrical), Chapman Mechanical (mechanical) and Master Pools (pool mechanical), while Collins Steel will serve as the project’s steel fabricator and Clark Builders will handle construction.

“Using the IPD model, which promotes strong collaboration among all partners, we will deliver an inclusive, sustainable and accessible facility for the community,” says Michael Jackson, WSP’s director of mechanical and electrical engineering.

“Through our experience delivering recreation and community facilities across Canada, we know the importance and value of these buildings and the opportunities they present to create something really special,” says RJC principal Mark Ritchie.

“Our team is committed to the integration of sustainable strategies to reduce the project’s carbon footprint and conserve energy,” says Bert De Bruin, CEO of AltaPro, part of the electrical trade partnership.

The ALC will be built within Vernon’s recently designated Kin Race Track Athletic Park.