TOOLBX platform launches in Ottawa

TOOLBX, an all-in-one construction material procurement platform for residential and commercial contractors that delivers materials directly to the job site the same day they are ordered while providing price transparency and bulk buying solutions, has officially launched.

“TOOLBX is an essential tech platform purposely designed for builders. It streamlines project purchasing while also getting them materials fast so they can stop wasting time on supply runs and focus on building,” said Ottawa-born homebuilder and TOOLBX Ottawa City Manager, Harrison da Costa, in a May 19 statement. “We’re helping them save time and money and that’s good news for Ottawa homeowners too.”

TOOLBX is available on mobile or desktop and brings much-needed innovation to the construction industry. Founded by a homebuilder, TOOLBX aims to digitize and simplify the time consuming and paper-driven procurement of construction materials that has become even more challenging with the pandemic.

“From Rona, to Lowes, to Home Hardware Stittsville and beyond, a builder’s favourite large or local specialty retailers can be shopped all in one place,” the statement said. “This does away with researching and comparing costs for days. In fact, using the platform adds up to big savings considering on average, a contractor sources from up to 15 different suppliers per job; and in a week drives to a minimum of three retailers and spends at least 20 hours on receipts and paperwork.”

TOOLBX was founded in Toronto in 2018 by Erik Bornstein. TOOLBX recently launched TOOLBX Pro, a subscription offering that enables user benefits like bulk buying and unlimited same day delivery. After nearly three years of success in the Greater Toronto Area with 300 per cent year over year growth, TOOLBX is now launching in Ottawa. Continued expansion is planned across Canada and the U.S. later this year.