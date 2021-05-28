Stantec to provide design services for three healthcare projects in Canada

Stantec has recently been awarded three significant healthcare projects in Canada – the company will provide design services for the Cariboo Memorial Hospital in British Columbia, Prince Albert Victoria Hospital in northern Saskatchewan, and Weeneebayko Area Health Authority in northern Ontario.

These projects include inpatient and emergency care, helping to expand access to vital services to better meet the health needs of their respective communities.

The collaboration of Stantec and Graham Construction is providing design and construction services for the Cariboo Memorial Hospital Redevelopment Project in Williams Lake, B.C. The $217.75 million expansion will be delivered via a progressive design-build model. New clinical and support spaces will include an emergency department, medical/surgical inpatient units, maternal care and women’s health, and pharmacy services. Stantec’s integrated design team is providing architecture, interiors, structural, mechanical, electrical, information management/information technology, civil, landscape, acoustics, heliport, geomatics, and sustainability consulting services for the project, which is expected to complete construction in 2025.

For the Prince Albert Victoria Hospital project, Stantec will be responsible for technical advisory work and lead the design of the expansion and renewal. The project value exceeds $300 million and will include a new acute care tower, the replacement of the existing mental health space and renovations to the current facility. Upon completion, the total number of beds available is expected to increase by approximately 40 per cent, with space to expand further as needed. Stantec is providing architecture, structural, civil, mechanical, electrical, information management / information technology, landscape, heliport, signage, wayfinding sustainability and energy modeling, clinical planning, community engagement, and commissioning for the project which, is expected to open in 2025.

And the Weeneebayko Area Health Authority project will involve the construction of a new hospital in Moosonee, Ontario to replace the existing Weeneebayko General Hospital on Moose Factory Island. The new hospital will include inpatient beds in private rooms, an expanded 24/7 emergency department, modern surgical suites, dialysis treatments and diagnostic imaging, and expanded mental health and addictions programming—improving access and quality care to Ontario’s Indigenous communities. The Moosonee hospital campus will also include a new lodge, allowing local Elders to remain in the community while receiving care. The existing hospital on Moose Factory Island will be redeveloped as a new healthcare centre to continue delivering services to patients on the island, including emergency health services, access to primary health care, diagnostic imaging capabilities, physiotherapy treatments, and increased health promotion. Stantec is providing architecture, clinical planning, interior design, buildings engineering, landscape architecture, civil and transportation engineering, sustainable design, commissioning, and PDC (planning, design, and compliance) services for the project.