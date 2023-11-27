Stantec to engineer Canada’s largest lithium-ion battery cell plant

Stantec is providing a full suite of architectural and engineering services for E-One Moli Energy’s $1-billion lithium-ion battery cell manufacturing facility in Maple Ridge, B.C.

The factory is expected to become the largest in Canada for high-performance, rechargeable lithium-ion battery cells, providing up to 350 new jobs, securing more than 100 existing positions and producing up to 135 million cells each year for use in consumer electronics, power tools, medical devices, vehicles and aerospace applications.

Stantec is providing planning, architectural, mechanical, electrical, fire suppression, structural, industrial, information and communications technology (ICT), civil, geotechnical and substation engineering, as well as interior design, commissioning, landscape architecture sustainability consulting and environmental services.

“We are honoured to be playing an important part in bringing this project to life,” says Stantec architect and principal Navid Fereidooni.

Targeting LEED Gold and net-zero carbon certification, the project will include a seven-storey mass-timber office building and a research and development (R&D) facility with a fully integrated green roof. Construction is expected to begin in June 2024 and the facility should be fully operational in 2028.