Stantec to design VCC’s Centre for Clean Energy and Automotive Innovation

Two Row Architect and RJC Engineering are also working on the project.

Vancouver Community College (VCC) has selected Stantec to design the Centre for Clean Energy and Automotive Innovation, a new educational facility to be added to its campus.

Stantec will provide architectural and interior design, acoustics, information management/information technology (IMIT) and mechanical, electrical and civil engineering services. The firm will collaborate with Two Row Architect, while RJC Engineers will provide structural engineering and sustainability and building performance consulting.

The eight-storey building will feature an electric/hybrid automotive shop to facilitate the servicing and maintenance of electric vehicles (EVs) and training in clean energy. It will also feature classrooms, labs, a library, an Indigenous gathering space and administrative offices.

In keeping with an educational focus on sustainability, the low-carbon building will be designed to meet British Columbia’s Energy Step Code 2, incorporate mass timber as the primary structural material for its atrium space and comply with the Canada Green Building Council’s (CaGBC’s) Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold certification requirements. Stantec will also design to achieve gold-level Rick Hansen Foundation Accessibility Certification (RHFAC).