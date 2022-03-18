Stantec to design new Mississauga Hospital

Ontario’s Trillium Health Partners (THP) has selected Stantec to provide planning, design and conformance services for the Peter Gilgan Mississauga Hospital project. Construction is expected to begin in 2025.

Spanning 260,000 m2 and 24 storeys, the project will nearly triple THP’s care capacity within Mississauga, Ont., fully replacing an existing facility with what will reportedly be the largest hospital anywhere in Canada. It will feature 23 operating rooms (ORs), up from the current 14, and more than 950 patient beds.

THP’s emergency department (ED), one of the country’s busiest, will be expanded significantly in an effort to improve the patient experience and reduce wait times. The hospital will also house advanced diagnostic imaging facilities, a clinical laboratory, a regional centre for cardiac surgery and neurosurgery services and a pharmacy.

“We are proud to design a place which enhances community cohesion and where patients feel welcomed, safe and comforted while receiving advanced care,” says Stantec principal Suzanne Crysdale.

This is only Stantec’s latest health-care project in Ontario. Others in recent years have included the new Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital, Cambridge Memorial Hospital’s patient care wing, the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health’s (CAMH’s) redevelopment and Brockville General Hospital’s complex continuing care, mental health and rehabilitation project.