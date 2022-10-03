Stantec to design Douglas College academic and student housing facilities

Stantec has been selected to provide engineering for large-scale academic and student housing facilities at Douglas College’s campus in New Westminster, B.C.

The largest degree-granting college in the province, Douglas educates nearly 25,000 students per year. With a vision of transforming its campus into a living-learning community, the new $292.5-million project—comprising a 200,000-sf academic building and 130,000 sf of student housing, sharing a structural podium—is targeting summer 2026 for occupancy.

Stantec’s Vancouver team and education-sector department will provide architecture, interior design, mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, sustainability, building performance, acoustics and Indigenous engagement services, while Graham will manage construction and RJC will provide structural engineering.

“Our team is honoured to help redefine the campus experience for students, faculty and staff,” says Mark Travis, lead architect for the project and principal at Stantec.

The new academic building will accommodate more than 2,400 students and 200 staff with 30-plus classrooms, six computer labs, two faculty departments, an 80-seat lecture hall, a 60-seat event room, specialized and open-collaboration labs, study spaces, breakout/meeting rooms, lounge areas and dining.

The student housing component, meanwhile, will add 368 beds in both private and shared layouts, with smart controls for heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), lighting and energy systems and low-flow fixtures for water. Both buildings will target net-zero carbon, BC Energy Step Code 4 and LEED Gold certification.