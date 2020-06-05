Stantec hires two for S&T team

Kandice Lee has joined Stantec’s science and technology (S&T) practice as sector development leader, while Greg Muth has been appointed senior laboratory planner.

The S&T team helps design facilities and processes for academic labs, research and development (R&D), biomedical labs and biopharmaceutical manufacturing, among others.

Lee will lead business development strategies and provide account management for the firm’s lab and technology work. A member of the International Society of Pharmaceutical Engineers (ISPE), she has more than 18 years’ experience in strategic planning, high-level business development initiatives and account management.

Muth is a senior project manager and planner with more than 30 years’ experience focused on science, technology, university and corporate projects, most recently working on a cancer research centre plan and an electron microscope suite renovation. He has written about the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on S&T research and testing.