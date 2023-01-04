Stantec, Dialog and PCL hand over Calgary Cancer Centre

The design-build team has worked on the project since 2017.

A design-build team comprising Stantec, Dialog and PCL Construction has achieved substantial completion of the $1.4-billion Calgary Cancer Centre (CCC), Alberta’s largest government infrastructure project to date.

Located at the Foothills Medical Centre campus, the new facility will centralize cancer research, treatment and care for patients and their families in Southern Alberta, with more than 100 chemotherapy chairs and patient exam rooms, 160 inpatient unit beds and 12 radiation vaults, among other programs and spaces.

The CCE will focus on prevention, early detection, precision medicine and psychosocial care. The design-build team has been working on the project since 2017. More than 900 user groups, including clinical users, patients, their families and volunteers, provided input for the facility’s design, which features two curving, L-shaped forms surrounding an all-season outdoor garden (pictured).

“Our teams have worked closely with PCL, Dialog, health-care providers, patients and key project stakeholders,” says Dean Kaardal, Stantec’s regional business leader for buildings. “We are excited to turn the building over to Alberta Health Services (AHS) and see patients receive care in the facility in 2024, after operational commissioning of the facility, installation of medical equipment and other preparatory activities.”

Stantec and Dialog have shared responsibility for architectural and interior design, as well as structural and electrical engineering. Stantec has also provided civil and transportation engineering.