Stantec, Dialog and Merrick to renew federal science and research facilities

The federal government recently awarded a base contract to Framework Design Partners—a joint venture (JV) between engineering and design firms Stantec, Dialog and Merrick & Company—for the renewal of its science and research facilities across Canada.

“This team of design partners has previously collaborated on 25 projects and brings an extensive pool of resources to achieve Canada’s goals,” says Leonard Castro, executive vice-president (EVP) of buildings for Stantec.

Over the next five years, the firms will develop laboratory standards, functional programming and concept designs for the federal facilities. The total potential contract value is $100 million for all architecture, engineering and lab design.

“We commit to harvesting knowledge from around the globe to create lab environments that enable scientists to practise at the leading edge, in service of all Canadians,” says Jeff DiBattista, practice principal with Dialog.

The projects are part of the federal government’s $2.8-billion commitment to launch the first phase of Laboratories Canada, an overall effort to strengthen federal science in Canada (see video, below) by developing innovative, modern models to renew aging science infrastructure and support sustainable research programs. The scope of work includes developing infrastructure that can meet today’s needs and be quickly adapted and expanded to support future programs and priorities.

“Adaptive, flexible, attractive and sustainable laboratory solutions will be integrated across the country to enhance Canada’s global reputation and competitive advantage,” explains Paul Langevin, lab design specialist and technical engineering lead with Merrick.