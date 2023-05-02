Stantec and Graham to design-build Cariboo Memorial Hospital expansion

British Columbia’s Interior Health Authority has awarded the design-build contract for the Cariboo Memorial Hospital (CMH) redevelopment project to Stantec and Graham.

The $366-million health-care project, one of the first in the province to be delivered under a progressive design-build model, will add more than 100,000 sf across three storeys to the existing CMH, which serves the communities of Williams Lake and Cariboo-Chilcotin. The budget will be shared by the provincial government and the Cariboo Chilcotin Regional Hospital District.

The expansion will include a new emergency department, pharmacy, 36-bed medical and surgical inpatient unit, six-bed maternity services unit and mental health and substance-use inpatient unit with eight single-occupancy rooms.

Stantec will provide clinical and equipment planning, architectural and interior design, energy modelling, acoustics, landscape design, mechanical, electrical, information management/information technology (IMIT), structural and civil engineering and complete project management services.

There are plans for extensive heat recovery and high-efficiency, low-carbon mechanical and electrical energy systems. The project team is pursuing gold certification under LEED Canada BD+C V4.

Construction will involve two phases. Phase 1, which includes the addition, will begin this spring and is expected to finish in fall 2026. Phase 2, which includes renovations to the existing hospital, will then begin and is scheduled to be complete in early 2029.