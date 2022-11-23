SNC-Lavalin wins contract to relocate and equip U.S. military hospital

The $62-million contract is to provide services for the replacement of the General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital in Missouri.

SNC-Lavalin has been awarded a US$62 million contract by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) to provide initial outfitting & transition (IO&T) services for the replacement of the General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital (GLWACH) in Missouri.

In a Nov. 23 news release, SNC-Lavalin officials said the company will provide services to transition approximately 1,156 staff located in the legacy facility and outlying medical spaces into the newly constructed state-of-the-art GLWCH facility.

“SNC-Lavalin is a leader in the design, building, operation and maintenance of public health projects, both locally and globally, and has a long history of working on projects that have long-lasting positive impacts on the communities it serves,” said president and CEO Ian L. Edwards. “These types of projects showcase the value we bring to our clients, and we are honored to continue to help support the DoD’s investment, upgrading and replacing its healthcare facilities.”

SNC-Lavalin says the GLWACH replacement is the largest project awarded under the IO&T Multiple Award Task Order Contract (MATOC) MATOC III. The project replaces a 40-year-old facility with a new modern medical campus programmed to support 5,700 active-duty military personnel, 20,400 trainees and their families. Work includes full project management services, with medical and non-medical equipment planning, furniture and equipment purchasing, transition planning and relocation, installation, testing, training, warehousing and final turnover and close-out.

The new US$302 million GLWACH facility is located at Fort Leonard Wood, MO. The new facility includes a 235,400-square-foot hospital, a 193,300-square-foot clinic, central utility plant, emergency back-up generators, five-bay ambulance garage, helipad and support facilities.

SNC-Lavalin says it has provided previous U.S. Military hospital IO&T services expertise at the Weed Army Community Hospital and Mary E. Walker Clinic at Fort Irwin, California, and the Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital at Camp Humphreys in South Korea. The Healthcare Operations Team has completed 22 IO&T projects in the past 10 years.