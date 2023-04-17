SNC-Lavalin, Pageau Morel to engineer Vaudreuil-Soulanges Hospital

SNC-Lavalin and Pageau Morel will provide design and engineering services for mechanical and electrical systems in the new Vaudreuil-Soulanges Hospital, on behalf of the Société Québécoise des Infrastructures (SQI) and the Centre Intégré de Santé et de Services Sociaux de la Montérégie-Ouest (CISSSMO).

The consulting engineering firms are part of a multidisciplinary team assembled by construction company Pomerleau as part of a six-year contract to build the health-care facility in in Vaudreuil-Dorion, Que., outside Montreal. Currently the largest new hospital project being designed in Quebec, it broke ground earlier this year and is scheduled to open in 2026 with 132,340 m2 of floor space, two wings, 404 beds, 11 operating rooms, a 41-stretcher emergency room (ER) and a staff of 4,000, including 200 doctors.

The project team is currently using building information modelling (BIM) technology to create a digital three-dimensional (3-D) representation of the building and prioritizing efficient use of energy, materials and water to achieve LEED building certification.

“Engineering a better built environment is at the heart of what we do,” says Ian L. Edwards, president and CEO of SNC-Lavalin.

“All the partners on this project are driven by a genuine spirit of collaboration and everyone is fully committed to the success of this endeavour,” says Martin Jacques, Pomerleau’s vice-president (VP) of Quebec building operations.