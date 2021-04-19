SNC-Lavalin-led joint venture selected by U.S. Air Force Civil Engineer Center

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. will be the managing partner of a joint-venture team selected by the U.S. Air Force Civil Engineer Center (AFCEC) under a five-year, with five one-year options, indefinite-quantity indefinite-delivery multiple award contract to provide architect-engineer (AE) services for Department of Defense (DoD) installations and facilities worldwide.

The contract has a shared ceiling of US$2 billion.

Under this contract, the SNC-Lavalin’s Atkins business will perform planning, assessments, design, construction phase design and field inspection services to support the construction of new DoD facilities and the modernization of existing ones. Design projects will include hangars, air traffic control towers, parking, sidewalks, access roads, driveways and ammunition and explosive storage magazines. The company will work as part of a joint venture including Black & Veatch and FSB.

“We have a proud and long history working with the DoD delivering complex, forward-thinking projects from vision to reality for a sustainable lifespan; this contract is a step forward in SNC-Lavalin’s strategy to be a valued engineering solutions provider for the U.S. Department of Defense,” said George Nash, CEO, Atkins, North America, SNC-Lavalin. “By utilizing our critical knowledge, qualified people, diverse locations around the world and quality-driven culture, we will be able to carry out this work anywhere the Air Force designates as critical to their mission.”

The AFCEC is a unit of the Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center. The center is responsible for providing responsive, flexible, full-spectrum installation engineering services, including facility investment planning, design and construction, operations support, real property management, energy support and environmental compliance at more than 75 locations worldwide.