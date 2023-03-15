RJC and MLA to help build Aquarium de Montréal

RJC Engineers and MLA Engineering are collaborating to provide structural engineering expertise for the Aquarium de Montréal, scheduled to open next year.

The aquarium will be part of Royalmount, a midtown neighbourhood reimagined by real estate developer CarbonLeo. Groupe Écorécréo is leading development and management of the project throughout construction and operation. The team includes B+H Architects Montréal, as well as Les Entreprises QMD as general contractor.

“Our vision is to create an unforgettable journey that celebrates healthy marine and freshwater environments, while also highlighting uncompromised animal care and the importance of conservation action,” says Nicolas Gosselin, the aquarium’s general manager (GM). “Our team is focused on creating an adventure, transforming the way our guests view their relationship with nature. We will educate the community every step of the way and inspire future generations to become advocates for our wildlife and wild places.”

“We are proud to lead this project and look forward to unveiling more details,” says Groupe Écorécréo co-owner Jean-Philippe Duchesneau.