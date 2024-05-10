RFQ issued for new Ontario Science Centre

Infrastructure Ontario (IO) and its province’s ministry of infrastructure have issued a request for qualifications (RFQ) for teams to design, build, finance and maintain (DBFM) Toronto’s new Ontario Science Centre, to be located at Ontario Place, far from the original facility’s site.

The RFQ is the first step in the process to select a team to deliver the project. Submissions will be reviewed to shortlist teams with the required design and construction experience, as well as the financial capacity to deliver a project of the required size and complexity.

Shortlisted teams will be invited to respond to a request for proposals (RFP), which is expected to be released in late 2024. Interested companies must register with www.merx.com to download the RFQ.

Integrating sustainability principles, the facility will be designed and constructed to achieve targets for energy use intensity (EUI), operational and embodied greenhouse gas intensity (GHGI), thermal energy demand intensity (TEDI) and Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification. Ontario Place’s historic Cinesphere and Pod complex will also be preserved, updated and integrated into the new facility.