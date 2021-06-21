RAIC now accepting submissions to the 2022 International Prize

The Royal Architectural Institute of Canada (RAIC) is now accepting submissions for the 2022 RAIC International Prize.

The Prize, awarded every two years, consists of handcrafted sculpture designed by Canadian designer Wei Yew and celebrates excellence in architecture with a socially considered approach from around the world. Each edition of the prize features a new piece by Wei Yew based on a unique interpretation of the Canadian landscape. “The Prize celebrates a single work of architecture that is judged to be transformative within its societal context expressive of the humanistic values of justice, respect, equality and inclusiveness,” RAIC officials said.

Any architect, team of architects, or architect-led collaboration is invited to submit a building or a related group of buildings that has been completed, occupied and in use for at least two years prior to the entry deadline. The winner is selected in an open, juried competition. An international jury of experts will consider a range of criteria in the evaluation of submissions and intends to include site visits to shortlisted projects in the search for a work of architecture that is inspired as well as inspiring.

The deadline for submissions is Dec. 3, 2021.

Additional information for the International Prize and the submission guidelines can be found at https://internationalprize.raic.org/