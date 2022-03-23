Quebec budget boosts infrastructure spending

In announcing its 2022-2023 provincial budget yesterday, the government of Quebec has set the 2022-2032 Quebec Infrastructure Plan (QIP) at $142.5 billion, representing a $7.5-billion increase over the previous plan.

The increased spending is earmarked for developing and maintaining infrastructure projects in three high-priority areas: health, education and transportation.

Health

The plan allocates an additional $2.8 billion to ‘health and human services,’ bringing the total to $22.8 billion over 10 years. Projects will include constructing seniors’ residences, reconstructing outdated residential and long-term care (LTC) centres and upgrading and redeveloping hospitals.

Education

The allocation of $1.2 billion to continuing and completing projects to increase classroom space brings the total to $21.1 billion under the plan. Nearly $800 million will be dedicated to expanding and renovating higher-education institutions, for a total of $7.1 billion over 10 years.

Transportation

The budget allocates $4.4 billion to road infrastructure. An additional $2.1 billion is included to improve public transit (including electrification), bringing the total to $14.7 billion.

Sonia LeBel, Quebec’s minister responsible for government administration and chair of the treasury board, unveiled the updated QIP and noted $75.6 billion of it will be devoted to infrastructure maintenance.

“Maintaining and developing our public infrastructure is one of the keys to stimulating the economy, providing better services to Quebecers and improving our standard of living,” she said. “Our sound management of public finances allows us to make these choices and look to the future with confidence.”