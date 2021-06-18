Pomerleau launches brand unification initiative

Montreal-based construction firm Pomerleau, which specializes in the building, infrastructure and civil engineering, is announcing a brand unification aligned with its vision to not only create infrastructure and erect buildings but also build communities.

In a news release, Pomerleau said the brand unification includes a revitalized positioning, website, annual reporting, and on-site signage.

“The construction industry is undergoing a revolution, driven by technological breakthroughs, and Pomerleau is at the forefront of it,” the firm said. “[We] recently launched the aXLab, an innovation lab dedicated to accelerating the development of new technologies, equipment, and processes to be deployed on construction sites across the country. Against the backdrop of the economic relaunch, there is an urgent need to design innovative buildings and agile infrastructures that meet the real needs of communities.”

‘’We have a vision of an innovative industry, one that is more sustainable, flexible, industrialized, inclusive and diversified. The changes are already happening, but we want to speed them up and play an active role in the economic recovery,” said Francis Pomerleau, chief executive, national strategy.

Pomerleau was founded more than 60 years ago, and currently employs up to 4,000 people at its nine regional offices and on nearly 200 worksites across the country. In 2020, the firm was named one of Canada’s Top 100 Employers.