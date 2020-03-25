PM Springfest rescheduled

Given ongoing developments with the COVID-19 crisis, the organizers of PM Springfest—an annual event for buildings’ engineers, property and facility managers, developers, owners and operations and maintenance (O&M) staff—have rescheduled the show from early April to early June.

Admission for the event, which is now planned for June 3 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, is limited to professionals responsible for office, industrial, condominium, apartment, health-care, educational, retail and institutional buildings.

Representatives from 200 suppliers are expected to exhibit their products on the show floor. The organizers have also planned 18 free educational seminars addressing legal and regulatory issues, capital projects, budgets and maintenance for aging buildings, among other topics.