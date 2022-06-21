Ottawa housing complex to recover thermal energy from wastewater

A new housing complex in Ottawa has selected HTS Ontario to supply two Piranha T15 wastewater energy transfer (WET) units, manufactured by Sharc Energy in Port Coquitlam, B.C., to help recover thermal energy from wastewater.

Slated to ship in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2022, the electrical hot water systems represent Sharc’s second Piranha installation site in Ottawa. The T15s will reportedly offer 100% of their hot water production at an average year-round efficiency of 400%, while providing simultaneous cooling as a byproduct.

“HTS is proud to represent Sharc, a Canadian company, in Ontario,” says Paul Pilutti, director of Canadian operations for HTS. “Wastewater from buildings is an untapped resource for the HVAC industry to recover more heat and generate less greenhouse gases (GHGs). We have many more wastewater energy transfer projects in the planning and design phase.”

Sharc WET systems have also previously been installed for Vancouver’s False Creek Neighbourhood Energy Utility (NEU), the D.C Water Administrative Building in Washington, D.C., and the National Western Center district energy system in Denver, Colo.