Otis supplies elevators, escalators for major Canadian transit projects

Otis has been selected to provide hundreds of elevators and escalators for six public transportation projects across Montreal, Ottawa and Toronto.

In Montreal, the company is currently installing 79 elevator and escalator units across 26 stations for the Réseau express métropolitain (REM) light-rail transit (LRT) network. These include 45 Gen2 elevators, 22 heavy-duty NPE escalators and 12 additional elevators. Construction is expected to be complete in 2023.

In Ottawa, Otis recently completed work on Stage 1 of OC Transpo‘s O-Train Line 1, providing 58 elevators, including 46 Gen2 units and 10 hydraulic and gearless elevators, and modernizing two existing units. The company has been awarded Stage 2 of the project, for an additional 69 units—59 Gen2s and 10 NPEs—across 15 stations; their installation is also expected to be complete in 2023. Also, Otis will provide 28 Gen2s for the O-Train south extension; this contract was awarded in late 2020 and construction continues to progress.

Finally, in Toronto, Otis is providing 111 NPEs for the Eglinton Crosstown Line, which is expected to be complete in 2022, and five Gen2s and four NPEs for the Finch West LRT line, which should be installed later this year.