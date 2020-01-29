NRCan calls for building commissioning proposals

Natural Resources Canada’s (NRCan’s) office of energy efficiency is calling for proposals as it facilitates the development of a national framework for existing building commissioning (EBCx) programming.

While EBCx entails low- or no-cost improvements, NRCan reports it remains an underused practice across Canada’s commercial and institutional buildings. The new framework is intended to increase uptake throughout the country.

To that end, NRCan is seeking proposals to implement re-, retro- or ongoing commissioning projects that will help showcase the efficacy and benefits of EBCx or provide greater insight. These may include demonstration or pilot projects that meet the general intent to build EBCx awareness and understanding in the Canadian building market.

Post-project monitoring must be undertaken for production of a case study or comparable final report for dissemination to building sector stakeholders. A project proponent will need to produce this study as a project task, including relevant results, insights and testimonials.

Proposals must clarify a project’s location, climate zone, building type and purpose, along with the specific nature of EBCx being undertaken. As NRCan’s ultimate goal is to create a library of EBCx case studies, new proposals will be assessed and prioritized for their ability to complement its current cohort. Tables 1 and 2 indicate which projects NRCan has already supported.

Contribution agreements (CAs) to be negotiated in association with this opportunity will contribute up to 40% of total eligible costs, to a maximum of $50,000, for projects commencing on or after Apr. 1, 2020. Eligible costs are those incurred between CA signoff and Mar. 31, 2021, but the proponent may continue post-project monitoring and related activities for the case study into the following fiscal year, concluding by Mar. 31, 2022.

Consulting engineering firms and their clients that are interested in undertaking EBCx demonstration or pilot projects with NRCan’s support can contact nrcan.buildings-batiments.rncan@canada.ca to request a project proposal form, which then must be submitted by Feb. 21, 2020.