NGE enters Canada with Ontario Line rail project

Based in France, the firm has identified Canada as one of its biggest potential drivers of international growth.

NGE, a construction and civil engineering firm based in France, has entered the Canadian market for the first time, where it will contribute to the Ontario Line rapid-transit project’s rolling stock, systems, operations and maintenance (RSSOM) contract.

As part of the Connect 6ix design-build consortium, which will supply and install the railway systems and depot for Infrastructure Ontario’s (IO‘s) RSSOM project in Toronto, NGE will focus on delivering 15.6 km of slab track in a tunnel and viaduct environment, along with the depot’s civil works and infrastructure. Roughly half of the 15-station, fully automated GoA4 metro line will be underground.

Reportedly France’s fourth-largest construction group, NGE has more than 19 years’ experience in rail projects, having built more than 2,500 km of high-speed lines in Europe, as well as urban rail infrastructure in Dominican Republic, Panama, Uruguay, Egypt and Saudi Arabia. The firm intends to double its international activities in the next five years, having identified Canada as one of the biggest potential drivers of this business growth.

“We are so proud of this milestone in NGE’s history and look forward to what’s to come,” says Alejo M. Bolgiani, the firm’s managing director for Canada.