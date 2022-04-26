Modern Niagara aiming to become Net Zero by 2030

Modern Niagara, a national mechanical, electrical, integrated building technology and services organization, with six primary locations across Canada (Ottawa, Toronto, Southwestern Ontario, Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver) has enlisted Worldfavor, a sustainability platform, as a step towards Modern Niagara’s mission to reduce its carbon footprint and become a net-zero organization by 2030.

“Partnering with Worldfavor and leveraging its sustainability management platform will allow us to measure our emissions and put us on the right path,” says Chris Hill, COO at Modern Niagara, in a media release. Modern Niagara is the first Canadian construction company to partner with Worldfavor.

Worldfavor, founded in Stockholm, Sweden, is a platform for sharing, accessing and gaining insights from corporate environmental, social, and governance (ESG) information. “We are thrilled that Modern Niagara has chosen Worldfavor as their sustainability platform and we are looking forward to helping them become a net-zero organization,” says Andreas Liljendahl, CEO at Worldfavor, in the release.