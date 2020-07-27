McCallumSather helps plan new West Lincoln Memorial Hospital

Hamilton Heath Sciences (HHS) and Infrastructure Ontario (IO) have selected consulting engineering firm McCallumSather and B+H Architects as the planning, design and conformance (PDC) team for a new West Lincoln Memorial Hospital (WLMH) in Grimsby, Ont.

The team will prepare output specifications and other project documents, monitor construction progress and provide co-ordination and oversight for the rebuilt hospital’s commissioning, completion and transition.

The new, larger facility will be built on property behind the existing hospital. It will feature acute inpatient beds, a 24-hour emergency department, maternal and newborn services, day surgical services, increased outpatient (ambulatory) care space and advanced diagnostics.

“This hospital is vital for the local community,” says Joanne McCallum, CEO of McCallumSather. “We are thrilled to be a part of a great team to move this project forward.”

The new WLMH will be delivered under IO’s public-private partnership (P3) model. HHS and IO plan to issue a request for qualifications (RFQ) in early 2021, inviting teams to submit their credentials to design, build and finance the hospital.