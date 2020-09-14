Loblaw redevelops historic West Block in Toronto

Several consulting engineering firms contributed to the redevelopment of Loblaw’s historic West Block building in downtown Toronto, which has now officially reopened.

Built in 1928, the former home of the first Loblaw Groceterias Warehouse—located at 500 Lake Shore Boulevard West, at the northeast corner of the intersection with Bathurst Street—now combines retail, office and residential space. For Loblaw, it will bring together more than 1,100 ‘digital economy’ workers for its PC Optimum, PC Financial and Loblaw Digital businesses.

“Brick by brick and stone by stone, West Block’s historic façade has been restored, so it once again becomes a destination within the community,” says Galen G. Weston, Loblaw’s executive chair.

Owned and managed by Choice Properties REIT, the site was redeveloped by Wittington Properties for more than $400 million. Design consultants included engineering firms RJC (structural), MCW (mechanical and electrical), WSP (geotechnical, environmental and hydrogeological), Isherwood (shoring) and Lea Consulting (civil and transportation).

West Block now features three of Loblaw’s retail banners (Loblaws, Shoppers Drug Mart and Joe Fresh), two condo towers and five floors of offices space. In addition to the rebuilt façade’s historic bricks and stones, the building contains a number of artifacts, including wood salvaged from the old Queen’s Wharf and support columns from the Gardiner Expressway in the parking garage.