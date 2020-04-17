Life sciences ‘megahub’ planned in Hamilton

McMaster Innovation Park (MIP), a research facility near Hamilton’s McMaster University, has announced a major campus expansion that will encompass 2.5 million sf of purpose-built facilities for life sciences innovation, commercialization and entrepreneurship.

MIP has retained architectural firm McCallumSather to lead the planning process, which will encompass a recently announced acquisition of an office and production complex on Frid Street (see rendering of planned redevelopment below) and the development of additional assets within the existing 58-acre MIP at 175 Longwood Road South.

“Our plans are to create the best research park in the world and fill the equivalent of a bank tower—bigger than Toronto’s Scotia Plaza and on par with First Canadian Place—with innovators and entrepreneurs,” says Ty Shattuck, MIP’s CEO. “This region has established itself as a prolific leader in life sciences. At full buildout, 5,000 people will work at MIP. The park will even be carbon-neutral, thanks to our resident energy expertise.”

McCallumSather will also provide mechanical engineering. Other team members include Seguin Engineering for electrical, MTE for civil and GSP Group for planning.