June 26 is World Refrigeration Day

On June 26, ASHRAE and other organizations will observe World Refrigeration Day (WRD), an international initiative to raise awareness of the benefits of cooling and to inspire the development and adoption of sustainable systems.

This year’s theme, Cooling Matters, stresses the importance of refrigeration technologies for foods and beverages, medicine, air conditioning, data centres and other parts of daily life.

“We witnessed the importance of refrigeration in helping mitigate the global COVID-19 pandemic by keeping vaccines cold and their efficacy high,” says ASHRAE’s president, Mick Schwedler, P.E. “ASHRAE is pleased to support WRD.”

The day provides a platform to educate the public on such issues as refrigerant transition, emissions reduction and maximizing energy efficiency in building operations.

“Cooling Matters will tell the story of how our well-being depends upon cooling,” says Steven Gill, chair of ASHRAE’s refrigeration technology committee for comfort and founder of WRD, “and how technology choices can safeguard the well-being of future generations.”

Other industry supporters of WRD for 2022 include the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the European Partnership for Energy and the Environment (EPEE), the Federación de Asociaciones Iberoamericanas de Aire Acondicionado y Refrigeración (FAIAR), the Global Food Cold Chain Council (GFCCC), the International Institute of Refrigeration (IIR), the Indian Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ISHRAE) and the Union of Associations of African Actors in Refrigeration and Air Conditioning (U-3ARC).